DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — One person is in the hospital after a driver crashed into two cars and two homes in Douglas County. It happened around 11 p.m. near C-470 and South Colorado Boulevard.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Kyle Frendberg of Littleton was taken into custody and booked into the Douglas County jail on suspicion of DUI, leaving scene of accident, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and alcohol by underage person.

It’s not clear if the person who was hurt was in one of the homes or one of the cars.

People in at least one of the homes had to stay somewhere else overnight. South Metro Fire Rescue said a garage and a fence were damaged.