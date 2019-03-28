  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMCBS4 News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Air Force Academy, Hurricane Michael, Tyndall Air Force Base


COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Hurricane damage in Florida means a major renovation of the chapel at the Air Force Academy is on hold indefinitely.

(credit: Air Force Academy)

The Air Force had set aside $68 million for the project — but instead the money will be used for repairs at Tyndall Air Force Base.

Air Force officials say repairs to Tyndall will cost more than $3 billion after Hurricane Michael damaged all 1,200 of its buildings in October.

Officials at the academy about 57 miles (92 kilometers) south of Denver say they planned to close the chapel for work beginning Jan. 1 but delayed repairs in December. The newspaper reports the extensive work to repair leaks in the chapel was the most prominent of 61 projects that have been canceled due to budget changes.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s