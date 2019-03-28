



— Hurricane damage in Florida means a major renovation of the chapel at the Air Force Academy is on hold indefinitely.

The Air Force had set aside $68 million for the project — but instead the money will be used for repairs at Tyndall Air Force Base.

Air Force officials say repairs to Tyndall will cost more than $3 billion after Hurricane Michael damaged all 1,200 of its buildings in October.

Officials at the academy about 57 miles (92 kilometers) south of Denver say they planned to close the chapel for work beginning Jan. 1 but delayed repairs in December. The newspaper reports the extensive work to repair leaks in the chapel was the most prominent of 61 projects that have been canceled due to budget changes.

