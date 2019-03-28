



By Justin Adams

MIAMI (CBS4) — Major League Baseball is back! The Colorado Rockies are in Miami for their first game of the year.

The Rockies are trying to build off their success from last year and reach the postseason for a third year in a row.

The team will look a little different — DJ Lemahieu and Adam Ottavino are gone. But the Rockies added Daniel Murphy to the team. The vet will start at first base and has been to the World Series.

That’s where Nolan Arenado wants to end up. After signing an eight-year $260 million deal to stay in town, Arenado is set financially — but is hungry for a World Series title.

The Rockies will go as far as their young arms take them. Colorado native Kyle Freeland is the ace.

Freeland Against Urena In Rockies-Marlins Opener

Freeland will be backed by German Marquez, Tyler Anderson and Chad Bettis.

But the question mark in the rotation is Jon Gray. The flamethrower has been up and down in his career. But he’s been in the weight room — adding 20 pounds to his frame. If Gray returns to form, the Rockies could win their first division title.

“I plan of having the best season of my life. I’ve got too many motivators working for me to not have a good year. I’m more ready at this time a year then I’ve ever been before. I’m just ready to hit the ground running.”

First pitch against the Marlins is at 2:10 p.m.

If you can’t get out of work to watch the game, you can always try this — a doctor’s note from the MLB.

Head to the ballpark or sit in front of the TV. WE GOT YOU. pic.twitter.com/Ge4hS67FmJ — MLB (@MLB) March 27, 2019

As you see the note will excuse you from any activities. Just fill in your name, give it to your boss and enjoy opening day.