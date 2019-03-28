



– The immersive art experience Natura Obscura was supposed to close in one month. Instead, its huge success has caused the Museum of Outdoor Art in Englewood to keep the exhibit going into the fall.

“We figure summertime is coming people are going to be looking for activities to do,” said Tim Vacca, the Director of Programs for MOA. “Every weekend we have sold out. We get three to four private groups every Monday so we’re really operating seven days a week. We definitely hoped it would be successful. It exceeded our expectations by a lot which is great.”

Tommy Peterson was roaming the exhibit on Thursday afternoon. He heard about it through social media.

“This is the first exhibit that kind of like jumped out at me so I figured I’d come look,” he said. “So far it is a hoot! It is almost like an escape room trying to find all the little clues around and all the little sayings so we’ve been enjoying running around and trying to do that.”

No corner of the exhibit is the same. Reviews call it “out-of-this-world” and “magical.”

“We have the cabinet of curiosities area that has more of a Victorian aesthetic,” said Vacca. “We’ve got a great video room in our sound gallery that plays a 28-minute loop of scenes of natures with 16-channel audio. There’s something for everybody.”

Natura Obscura opened Jan. 11. Vacca says 16,000 tickets have already been sold. Last year MOA had just over 15,000 visitors to its exhibits in all of 2018. The new closing date is Sept. 29.

“We’re a 37-year-old organization and we’ve often flown under the radar. This is the first time we’ve actually ticketed an experience like this,” Vacca said. “It’s a hot thing.”