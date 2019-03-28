



– Colorado State University is hosting the largest collegiate logging competition in the western United States. Hayley Mondin, a member of CSU’s logging team, says it is the 80th annual event but the first time in decade that they have been able to host.

“Logging sports takes old school logging practices like chopping with axes sawing with crosscuts using chainsaws,” Mondin said, “They put that into a sport and do it for time and for fun.”

Mondin and fellow teammates have been preparing for the event for more than a year. Preparing for competition in chopping, crosscut sawing, chainsaw, log rolling, tree climbing and about a dozen others.

“This is called power saw this particular way of doing it is called match cut,” competitor JD Andreas said.

Student teams from 10 different schools are participating.

Some of the competitors signed up with a future in forestry in mind, looking to perfect skills used in wildland mitigation, firefighting and of course logging. Others are doing it for sport, others just for fun.

“There’s actually a pretty good mix you have business majors might have wildlife majors really anybody can be in it which is good to see,” Noah Yaylan from Humboldt State University said as he prepared for a team competition.

The timber sport competition continues on Friday, March 29 at 7:30 a.m.

