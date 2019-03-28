  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By Michael Abeyta
Filed Under:Denver News, Guerrilla Gravity, Mountain Biking

DENVER (CBS4)– A local business is revolutionizing a popular sport in Colorado. Guerrilla Gravity is hoping to keep the cost of mountain biking at an affordable rate for those who want to hit the trails.

(credit: CBS)

At Guerrilla Gravity across from Broncos Stadium at Mile High, they are hard at work filling orders for carbon fiber mountain bikes.

(credit: CBS)

“There was certainly a few days where it was like staring down a tsunami,” said president and co-founder of Guerrilla Gravity Will Montague.

(credit: CBS)

In January, the company started making carbon fiber bikes. The top of the line style in the sport.

Will Montague (credit: CBS)

“They’re typically a little bit lighter weight and a little bit stiffer and have a slightly more damped ride quality to them as well.”

(credit: CBS)

The only problem? They are traditionally expensive, plus they tend to be brittle, meaning your brand new expensive toy could be wiped out by a hard fall.

(credit: CBS)

“They are certainly not rock friendly.”

(credit: CBS)

He and his company decided to make a tougher more affordable bike. They use high tech materials used in airplane manufacturing and developed their own automated manufacturing process called the Frame Maker 3000 to keep everything local, prices down, and turn out high-end bikes quickly.

(credit: CBS)

Will chuckles when he admits, “Yeah, it’s hard! You know, there’s not a road map. We’re seeing things that no one has ever seen before.”

(credit: CBS)

Luckily going a little off road has never stopped any mountain biker and will has seen his business take off.

(credit: CBS)

“It’s cool. It’s rewarding. Especially when you don’t know the people. I remember the first time that started happening, when you would see people you don’t know and just be like, ‘Sweet bike’ and they are like, ‘Thanks we love it.’”

(credit: CBS)

It was also important for Will to make all his bikes in Denver, Colorado, USA. Most manufacturer rely on overseas labor. Will says he wants to become one of the biggest bike makers in the world but no matter how much they grow, they will always be a local company.

“We’re dedicated to making our bikes right here in Colorado.”

Michael Abeyta

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s