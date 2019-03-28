DENVER (CBS4)– So much for being out for the rest of the season. Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog returned to practice on Thursday. He is expected to make his return to the lineup Friday night, just three weeks after suffering an upper body injury March 7.

“I feel good, I feel great. I’m ready to go,” the Captain said Thursday afternoon.

At the time of the injury, Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar announced Landeskog was expected to miss 4-6 weeks. But just three weeks after suffering the injury against the Dallas Stars, Landeskog was a full participant in practice, donning a maroon sweater and not the red sweater worn by injured players.

“It sucks being out, but we’re taking it one day at a time. I feel good today. So, obviously (I’m) ahead of schedule.”

The Avs host the Arizona Friday night at Pepsi Center in a crucial Western Conference matchup between two teams vying for the final wild card playoff spot. The Avs currently lead the Coyotes by two points with just five games remaining in the regular season.

Landeskog is optimistic he can be an asset to the team’s current winning ways, “Hopefully I can come back and just really fall in line and keep doing what we’ve been doing.”