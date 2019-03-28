  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Adams County News, Cody Harris, Department of Corrections, Inmate Escape, Larimer County news


FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – An inmate who walked away from an offender work crew Wednesday was found and rearrested in Fort Collins Thursday.

Police say the prisoner was taken into custody without incident around 5:15 p.m. Thursday night.

RELATED: Department Of Corrections Looking For Escaped Inmate

Cody Harris escaped from an Adams County correctional work crew on Wednesday afternoon near I-25 and E-470 in Adams County. He was detained for traffic violations including vehicular eluding. He was scheduled to be released in December 2024, with a parole hearing set for next April.

Ben Warwick

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s