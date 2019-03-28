



– An inmate who walked away from an offender work crew Wednesday was found and rearrested in Fort Collins Thursday.

Police say the prisoner was taken into custody without incident around 5:15 p.m. Thursday night.

Cody Harris escaped from an Adams County correctional work crew on Wednesday afternoon near I-25 and E-470 in Adams County. He was detained for traffic violations including vehicular eluding. He was scheduled to be released in December 2024, with a parole hearing set for next April.