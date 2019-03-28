



— RTD is getting ready to give dozens of bus stops in Denver and Aurora some much needed improvements. From new lights to more security, it’s a complete overhaul in some spots.

The 15L East Colfax Route Improvement project to upgrade 37 bus stops between Broadway in Denver and I-225 in Aurora to include enhanced shelters with lighting, security cameras and benches.

Six stops will have programmable information display systems installed as part of a pilot program. Other improvements such as queue bypass lanes, curb extensions and expanded boarding areas to increase passenger safety will be added in key locations along the corridor.

It’s the first significant project on East Colfax Avenue in 30 years.

“Just be really cautious of all the construction going on. There will be pedestrian detours, lane closures… so just be careful and be safe,” Lisa Trujillo with RTD said.

Another change: buses will be able to travel through traffic signals before regular drivers, giving buses the priority.

The 15 and 15L routes combined carry approximately 24,000 passengers on weekdays, which is comparable to the southwest light rail corridor (C and D lines combined), RTD officials stated.

Riders can sign up for text alerts on the RTD website.