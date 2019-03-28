ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — An Adams County deputy was involved in a head-on crash that killed the passenger in the other vehicle. It happened Thursday morning about eight miles north of Bennett, near the intersection of Colorado Highway 79 and East 88th Avenue.

It appears a total of three vehicles were involved in the crash. It’s not clear which vehicle the passenger who died was in. When Copter4 flew overhead at 9:45 a.m. there was a small white SUV on the shoulder with serious damage and a damaged black SUV in the field nearby.

The deputy was in a marked patrol car, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler. The deputy, who has not yet been identified, and the driver of the other vehicle were both up and walking around after the crash but were taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Roads are closed in the area while the CSP investigates.

We are investigating a serious injury crash at Colorado 79 and 88th Avenue so please stay clear of that area if possible. — CSP Limon (@CSP_Limon) March 28, 2019

A sign posted at the intersection reads “Please drive safely in memory of Kaytlynn Taylor Haynes.