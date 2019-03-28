DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for another mild spring day across Colorado with highs by this afternoon climbing into the 60s and 70s across the lower elevations on the plains and western slope. We’ll see 40s and 50s in the mountains and high valleys. There could be a few low 80s in the Arkansas River Valley on the southeast plains.

You will notice clouds on the increase by this afternoon and evening and there could even be a few showers and thunderstorms in the Denver area or on the northeast plains as a cold front arrives later today. It’s all part of a weather change setting up to end the week.

A storm move will into Wyoming tomorrow and it will bring the chance for light mountain snow and some rain on the plains. Nothing heavy is anticipated and we don’t expect any major travel problems to develop.

Some of those showers in Denver and on the northeast plains could stick around long enough to change into a little wet snow by Friday night and early Saturday morning. If that happens we are talking little to no accumulation and it would likely be confined to the grassy surfaces.

The weekend will start off chilly with 30s and 40s expected for highs on Saturday. Sunshine and 50s will return by Sunday with 60s back early next week!