DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver accidentally started a fire when officers were trying to arrest a suspect early Thursday morning. The fire was sparked in an apartment building near Parker Road and Interstate 225.

The suspect was wanted on a federal warrant. SWAT officers used a flash-bang to try to take him into custody.

That’s when the small fire was started. Alarms were sounded in the apartment building and everyone was evacuated.

Officers quickly put out the fire, the suspect was taken into custody and everyone was allowed to return home.

