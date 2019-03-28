



Rocky Fin Poke Bar

– Craving Hawaiian food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Hawaiian spots around Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt for tasty tuna.

Topping the list is Rocky Fin Poke Bar. Located at 1245 E. Colfax Ave., Suite 103, in City Park West, the Hawaiian spot, which offers poke and more, is the highest rated restaurant of its kind in Denver, boasting five stars out of 228 reviews on Yelp.

PokeCity

Next up is PokeCity, situated at 8101 E. Belleview Ave., Suite B1. With 4.5 stars out of 407 reviews on Yelp, the eatery, which offers poke and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

Ohana Island Kitchen

Highland’s Ohana Island Kitchen, located at 2563 15th St., Suite 105, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Hawaiian restaurant 4.5 stars out of 196 reviews.

Sushi Cup

Sushi Cup, a sushi bar and Hawaiian spot that offers poke and more in Speer, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 145 Yelp reviews. Head over to 208 E. Seventh Ave. to see for yourself.

Poke House

Finally, over in Highland, check out Poke House, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 125 reviews on Yelp. You can find the eatery, which also offers desserts, at 2420 17th St., Suite 102.

Article provided by Hoodline.