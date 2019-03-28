DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Senate has approved a draft $30.5 billion state budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1. The Senate voted 29-6 on Thursday to send the legislation to the House Appropriations Committee.

At Republicans’ insistence, senators agreed on Wednesday to divert $106 million to transportation needs from other programs. That brings to $336 million the proposed budget’s total transportation funding.

Colorado’s backlog for new transportation projects and repairs is an estimated $9 billion.

The budget document includes funding for full-day kindergarten for school districts and families that want it. Colorado now guarantees half-day funding.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)