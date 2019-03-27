  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Boulder County, Senior Services


BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A quarter of Boulder County’s population is projected to be older than 60 by the year 2050. According to the Daily Camera, Boulder County plans to expand its services to that segment of the population.

(credit: CBS)

In 2017, there were 65,000 adults older than 60 living in Boulder County. That represents a 43 percent increase over 2012.

