DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters responded to a brush fire in Parker on Wednesday afternoon. The fire flared up near the Cherry Creek Trail at E-470 and Jordan Road.

Homeowners were seen grabbing water hoses.

Officials say the fire was under control at around 5:40 p.m. Crews are now working on hot spots.

It’s not clear what started this fire.

Hours before this fire, South Metro firefighters had responded to another fire near Highway 85 and Airport Road.

Douglas County final update – Fire is out and was sparked by a dump truck bed that contacted power lines, thankfully the driver was not injured. Even in the wake of #bombcyclone2019 grasses quickly dry out and as proved today, can easily ignite. pic.twitter.com/4M68cv6CP0 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 27, 2019

That fire burned two acres, but no homes or structures were damaged. No one was hurt.