  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Child Birth, Denver News, Health Insurance, United Healthcare

DENVER (CBS4) – Daniel and Sydney Binette were newly married when they found out they were going to have a baby. The young couple was in a new city, Sydney had a new job, Daniel had just started nursing school, and they were working on paying off student loans.

(credit: CBS)

“Both my husband and I are 24 (years old). We both decided to stay on our parent’s policy,” said Sydney of how they were getting health insurance.

A baby wasn’t in the budget, but they figured with careful planning and a strict eye on spending, they could make it work.

“We were expecting an out of pocket max of roughly $7,000,” Sydney explained.

Sydney Binette (credit: CBS)

She called the insurance company on numerous occasions to go over the numbers, penny-for-penny.

“They had assured me on multiple occasions that as a dependent, she (the baby) would be covered on my policy for 30-days post delivery.

Rosemary was born, and the bills started coming in. Insurance didn’t pay the ones for Rosemary.

(credit: Binette family)

“Every single day I was on the phone with them, for probably three weeks straight. I couldn’t even count how many hours I was on the phone with them,” Sydney told CBS4.

United Healthcare told Sydney that Rosemary was not covered because Sydney, herself, was already a dependent on the policy. But that was not was she was told before the birth.

“They told me that she would be covered for 30-days post delivery,” Sydney confirmed.

(credit: CBS)

She filed appeals and complaints — all were denied, until CBS4 got involved.

“We don’t have the ability to pay those claims that they are now sending us,” Sydney said.

United Healthcare gave us this statement:

We apologize to Ms. Binette. We corrected this mistake as soon as it was brought to our attention and all of her claims have been paid appropriately.

United Healthcare honored what it’s customer service representatives had told Sydney, even though technically Rosemary would not have been covered on the policy.

(credit: CBS)

“It was definitely as a result of you reaching out to them for us that things have really worked out in our favor.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s