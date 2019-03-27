  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:California, Camp Pendleton, Longmont news, Riley Schultz


SAN DIEGO (AP) – The Navy is investigating after a Marine from Colorado was shot to death while on guard duty at Southern California’s Camp Pendleton. The Orange County Register reports Tuesday that 19-year-old Lance Cpl. Riley Schultz was found dead around 4 a.m. on March 15 with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officials from the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force would not discuss details of the death or the investigation.

Riley Schultz (courtesy: Schultz family)

His mother, Misty Schultz-McCoy, tells the newspaper her son wanted to become a Marine since he was a young boy.

Riley Schultz (courtesy: Schultz family)

“He was only 19 years old and we are completely devastated by his early death,” Schultz-McCoy wrote on Facebook.

Riley Schultz (courtesy: Schultz family)

Schultz’s body will be flown this week to Colorado for services scheduled for April 6.

A memorial service is planned for April 3 at Camp Pendleton.

Schultz-McCoy has set up a scholarship fund in his honor. Donations can be made through Facebook.

