SAN DIEGO (AP) – The Navy is investigating after a Marine from Colorado was shot to death while on guard duty at Southern California’s Camp Pendleton. The Orange County Register reports Tuesday that 19-year-old Lance Cpl. Riley Schultz was found dead around 4 a.m. on March 15 with a gunshot wound to the head.
Officials from the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force would not discuss details of the death or the investigation.
His mother, Misty Schultz-McCoy, tells the newspaper her son wanted to become a Marine since he was a young boy.
“He was only 19 years old and we are completely devastated by his early death,” Schultz-McCoy wrote on Facebook.
Schultz’s body will be flown this week to Colorado for services scheduled for April 6.
A memorial service is planned for April 3 at Camp Pendleton.
Schultz-McCoy has set up a scholarship fund in his honor. Donations can be made through Facebook.
