



Libraries in Jefferson County are getting involved in a new area, prom dresses and suits.

“The idea is that prom is a rite of passage for teens, but it’s also a huge dollar figure for their families,” said Meagan Parry a Teen Services Librarian at Standley Lake Library. “The library wants to be a resource for our teens and their families to be able to come in and find something that they might like and also share things that they might like as well. “

The Prom Swap started at the Belmar Branch of the Jefferson County Public Library five years ago. This year Edgewater, Golden, Arvada, Standley Lake and Belmar are participating.

The attire in the swap is for both boys and girls. Suits, shoes, dresses and accessories will all be available.

The library is hoping for people to bring a piece of attire or canned goods as currency to get a new look for this year’s prom. Donations are being accepted through April 6.

“We want to be one of those stronger members of our community and support our teens,” said Parry.

The “Shopping Days” range over the next two weekends:

Golden

Saturday, March 30, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Standley Lake

Sunday, March 31, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Arvada

Sunday, March 31, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Belmar

Saturday, April 6, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Edgewater

Sunday, April 7, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.