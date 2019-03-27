  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Garfield County, Glenwood Springs, Hanging Lake, Hanging Lake Trail


GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Visiting Hanging Lake in Garfield County will be slightly different this year. You will need a reservation, which you can start making next week.

(credit: CBS)

From May 1 to Oct. 31 (peak season), there will be no parking at the trailhead. Instead, visitors will park at the Welcome Center and take a shuttle to the trail.

Mark Glastetter of Broomfield took this photo of Hanging Lake in Glenwood Canyon on Oct. 18, 2014 (credit: CBS)

There is no reservation required for those hiking the trail through April 30. Visitors can park at the trailhead in their personal vehicle during the off-peak season: Nov. 1 to April 30.

Hanging Lake Trail (credit: CBS)

Permits cost $10 per person during the off-peak season and $12 per person during the peak season.

LINK: Visit Glenwood Hanging Lake Webpage

