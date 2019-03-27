



— Country music superstar Garth Brooks will perform at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Saturday, June 8. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. MDT.

Tickets will be available through www.Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks and cost $94.95 ($83.70 plus a $4 facility fee and a $7.25 service charge). There will be an eight-ticket limit per account.

Fans are encouraged to visit http://www.Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks and click “On Sale Tips” to create an account or refresh their existing Ticketmaster account for a quicker purchasing experience.