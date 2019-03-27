Filed Under:Colorado News, Flu Deaths, Influenza A

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado has another child death attributed to the flu. This is the third pediatric death from the flu in the state this season.

All three of the children who died from the flu had Influenza A.

More than 35,000 people in Colorado have been hospitalized with the flu this season. Just last week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said there were 137 people who were hospitalized because of the flu.

That raises the numbers to 3,300 people total who have been admitted to the hospital for flu-like symptoms in Colorado.

Last year’s flu season there were more than 4,600 hospitalizations across the state.

