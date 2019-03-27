DENVER (CBS4) – The official thermometer for Denver reached 71 degrees on Tuesday. It will be even warmer on Wednesday but this taste of genuine spring weather won’t last much longer.

High temperatures along the the Front Range on Wednesday will be well into the 70s including a forecast high of 74 degrees in Denver. It will easily become our new warmest day so far this year. Temperatures will also be far warmer than normal elsewhere in Colorado with 80s in the Pueblo area and 50s and 60s in the high country.

Changes will start on Thursday will slightly cooler weather followed by a huge drop in temperatures on Friday. The CBS4 Weather Team is watching a cold front in Wyoming that will eventually drop south along the I-25 corridor and a storm system on the west coast that will bring a good chance for rain and snow to the state Thursday night through much of Friday.

At this time it seems unlikely we would see accumulating snow in the Denver metro area. The precipitation should stay all rain through late afternoon before possibly changing into slushy snow starting as early as 5 p.m. Ground temperatures below 6,000 feet should prevent much if any accumulation.

Even in the mountains snow will be limited with this storm. A few ski areas could see up to 6 inches while most mountain towns will see no more than 2-3 inches.