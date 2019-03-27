



The Denver Sheriff’s Department congratulated one of their own for almost seven years on the job (almost 49 dog years). K9 Taylor, also known as Tay, retired on Wednesday.

She worked by sniffing out explosives and is known across the state for her work. Tay has been working with her partner, Deputy Patrick Hynes, since she joined the force in November of 2012.

Tay will keep living with him during her retirement.

“The last six and a half years have been awesome. I would have never thought that in a million years that 1) we would even have dogs on our department, and sure never thought I’d be running one of them,” said Hynes.

Tay came to the department as a gift from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback gives grants to law enforcement agencies around the country so they can get K9s.

RELATED: Roethlisberger Helps Colorado Parks & Wildlife Get New K9 Officer-In-Training