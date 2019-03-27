



The Bomb Cyclone on March 13 is having some lingering effects on the roads across the Denver metro area. The City of Denver and the Public Works Department is working to address them.

So far, eight crews have filled more than 10,000 potholes around the Mile High City. Typically, they fill up to 100,000 in a year.

One city worker who deals with the potholes every day says this past winter season has delivered more snow than in previous years, which contributes to the problem.

Residents can report a pothole in their neighborhood by calling 311.