



– Former Denver Bronco Demaryius Thomas pleaded guilty to careless driving for a crash last month. Police say he was speeding when he lost control and crashed.

Police say Thomas was driving over 70 mph in a 30 mph zone with two people inside when he lost control on Auraria Parkway near 12th Street and rolled the car on Feb 16.

Thomas and a male passenger suffered minor injuries and a female passenger sustained more serious injuries. All three had to be taken to the hospital.

On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to careless driving. He was originally charged with vehicular assault and reckless driving. He will face a four-point traffic infraction.

Thomas released this statement, “Many of the highlights of my life to date have taken place during my professional football career here with the Denver Broncos. I will always consider Colorado to be a second home which I shall always remember with the fondest of memories.

“I have many close friends in Colorado who continue to be a positive part of my life during and after my football career has finished.

“Many people reached out after my accident and I want to thank everyone who has been supportive of my recovery. It was important for me to accept responsibility for my careless driving. I personally promise I will never again put anyone at risk with that type of driving going forward.

“To you, the people of Colorado and Bronco fans, I say thank you for the memories. Perhaps we shall meet again.”

The veteran wideout was traded by the Broncos to the Houston Texans in the middle of last season. His next game as a pro — Nov. 4 — was back in Denver playing against his old teammates.

Thomas suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in Week 16. The Texans released him in mid February.