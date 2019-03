ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office has a new place to help serve the community. The new Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office substation was moved to a new facility after it outgrew the old one.

The new substation opened Wednesday on Parker Road near Florida Avenue. The old substation was on Iliff Avenue.

The new substation will serve 25,000 residents living in the Four Mile and Holly Hills neighborhoods.