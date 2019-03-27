  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:American Airlines, Aspen-Pitkin County Regional Airport, Pitkin County News


PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– American Airlines has agreed to pay $2,000 in fines due to curfew violations. The maximum penalty for a single curfew violation is $1,000.

File of money. (Getty Images)

The Aspen Daily reports the curfew violations, logged at the end of December 2018 and beginning of January, involved American Airlines flights to Los Angeles that occurred after the airport’s 10:30 p.m. departure curfew.

The curfew for arrivals is 11:00 p.m.

Flights into or out of the airport cannot resume until 7:00 a.m.

