DENVER (CBS4)– Target is making a big investment in Denver. The company plans to spend $150 renovating 10 stores in the Denver metro area.

The locations included in the renovation plan include Target stores in Arvada, Aurora, Littleton, Lone Tree and Glendale.

The remodel calls for wider aisles, the makeup area has a more boutique feel and there are brighter LED lights throughout the store.

The renovations on the 10 stores should be finished by the end of this year.