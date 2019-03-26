ROUTT COUNTY, Colo (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking people to stay vigilant that many of their backyards are in wildlife territory.

Officials in Routt County issued the reminder to residents there on Tuesday. As the snow melts, more and more wildlife will be out looking for food. They remind people to keep their distance for safety. Moose are on the move, and can be dangerous.

The warning also applies to bears, as those that didn’t eat enough in the summer and fall will soon start to wake up as the temperatures rise.