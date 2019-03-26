By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:bears, Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Moose, Routt County, Steamboat

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking people to stay vigilant that many of their backyards are in wildlife territory.

Officials in Routt County issued the reminder to residents there on Tuesday. As the snow melts, more and more wildlife will be out looking for food. They remind people to keep their distance for safety. Moose are on the move, and can be dangerous.

The warning also applies to bears, as those that didn’t eat enough in the summer and fall will soon start to wake up as the temperatures rise.

Ben Warwick

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s