



– Three siblings from Colorado will head to Spain to the World Freestyle Kayak Championships this summer. A family in Glenwood Springs has paddled together since they were in elementary school.

Kady, Dally and Kenny Kellogg represent half of the entire USA freestyle team this year. The cold runoff in the Colorado River is a second home to lots of Colorado athletes.

The Kellogg kids have grown up playing in this river.

“This wave right here is challenging. It’s a good place to train,” Kady told CBS4.

It’s a family affair.

“So much fun… you get out there with your whole family, you have everyone there. It is so much fun,” Dally added.

“I help coach them. They help coach me. We just had a paddle together as a family,” Kenny added.

For now, it’s all about training and raising enough money to send the entire family to compete in Spain because a family that paddles together sticks together.

They have designed their own shirts, hats and logo for sale to help fund the travel to compete. If you would like to support them you can message them about “KelloggShowKids” merchandise on their Instagram page.