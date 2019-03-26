  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis unveiled a new state logo on Tuesday. It features the same color scheme and the letter “C” seen in the state flag.

(credit: Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

The Evergreen on the new logo represents Colorado’s natural resources, while the dual peaks represent the state’s mountainous terrain. The color red signifies Colorado’s red soil and rocks, as well as the Spanish history of the word “Colorado.”

Gov. Jared Polis unveils the new state logo (right) compared to the old logo (left). (credit: CBS)

The yellow symbolizes the abundance of sunshine in the state as well as the wheat grown on the Eastern Plains. The blue on the bottom of the new logo represents water

But the new logo goes behind just appearances.

“Unlike the old logo, which cost $2.4 million, this one was done internally at no cost. In fact, it’s been used by one of our agencies for over a year at the Office of Economic Development and International Trade. This logo has already been used with relatively great success.

(credit: CBS)

Polis showed off a beanie which is some of the goods that can be found at outdoor industry trade shows.

To save money, the logos will only be changed during normal replacement cycles in each office, meaning they will use remaining stationary until they run out and until other branding, like vehicles, need to be replaced.

