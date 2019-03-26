



IT’S HAPPENING. Our first #eaglet has arrived! Watch with us as we await the other baby eaglets. #HatchMadness is streaming live now! https://t.co/9nhzDiw723 pic.twitter.com/RvC2R79agC — Xcel Energy Colorado (@XcelEnergyCO) March 26, 2019

— The first eaglet has hatched in a nest at the Xcel Energy plant in Platteville. Xcel tweeted the news Tuesday morning.

There are two other eggs in the nest.

“We have one eagle nest equipped with two video cameras so you can watch the American bald eagles build their nest, lay and incubate their eggs, and raise their young in late January through July,” the Xcel website states.

The nest is 6 feet-wide and 5 feet-deep and has been active for many years, according to Xcel. It sits high in a cottonwood tree near the plant.