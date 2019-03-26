



— A convicted felon found squatting in a home in Aspen is trying to claim “adverse possession” of the 3,500 square-home, according to the arrest affidavit. Isaac Brehm, 26, said he’d he’d been living in the home at 604 Mountain Laurel Drive since December, 2018, and had done landscaping and snowplowed the home’s driveway for two years.

The home is estimated to be worth $3.5 million, according to the real estate website Zillow.

According the affidavit, the homeowner is a woman in her 80s who lives in California. She told investigators she has been trying to sell the home for the past year and nobody should be living on the property.

When deputies returned to the home to arrest Brehm, he presented a seven-page Affidavit of Adverse Possession. Brehm was taken into custody without a struggle, deputies said.

The arrest affidavit states Brehm had been driving the owner’s Ford Expedition and had caused approximately $25,000 in damages to the home.

Brehm is also accused of possessing other stolen goods — including a trailer and contents worth approximately $30,000 and a motorcycle worth about $3,000.

Investigators say three out of four Narcotic Identification Kits used in the house field tested positive for heroin.

Brehm was charged with multiple felony counts, including theft between $20,000 and $100,000, criminal mischief, trespassing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft.

Records show Brehm has been convicted of four previous felonies within the past 10 years.

Another man allegedly staying at the home, Tyler Parks, 32, faces similar charges, according to the Aspen Times.