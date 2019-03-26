



– A Colorado man has been sentenced to 22 years behind bars in the death of his infant daughter. Edward Berdan, 33, of Evans, was charged with one count of child abuse resulting in death in January 2016

Berdan’s daughter, Alexis, was 3 months old. Berdan’s wife brought Alexis to the hospital when she returned home from work and noticed her daughter was unresponsive.

Doctors said she suffered from 10 broken ribs, a severe brain injury, bleeding in her brain and complex retinal hemorrhaging. Alexis passed away eight days later.

This week, Weld District Judge Julie Hoskins sentenced Berdan to 22 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.