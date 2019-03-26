Filed Under:Adams County Sheriff, Denver News, Dominic Mendoza, Nicolas Morgan-Flash

DENVER (CBS4) — Three people are under arrest after a police chase that started in Adams County and ended in Denver. Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office say they tried to stop a stolen truck for a traffic violation near 70th Avenue and York Street at about midnight but the driver wouldn’t pull over.

The chase ended Tuesday morning at 4th and Josephine.

Investigators say 24-year-old Dominic Mendoza got out of the truck and started a struggle with a deputy.

Dominic Mendoza (Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

The deputy fired his gun but no one was hurt.

(credit: CBS)

Deputies believe Nicolas Morgan-Flash was throwing tools at police cars during the chase.

Nicholas Morgan-Flash (Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

Police also arrested a 17-year-old woman who tried to run from the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s