DENVER (CBS4) — Three people are under arrest after a police chase that started in Adams County and ended in Denver. Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office say they tried to stop a stolen truck for a traffic violation near 70th Avenue and York Street at about midnight but the driver wouldn’t pull over.

The chase ended Tuesday morning at 4th and Josephine.

Investigators say 24-year-old Dominic Mendoza got out of the truck and started a struggle with a deputy.

The deputy fired his gun but no one was hurt.

Deputies believe Nicolas Morgan-Flash was throwing tools at police cars during the chase.

Police also arrested a 17-year-old woman who tried to run from the scene.