DENVER (CBS4) – Temperatures were in the 50s on Monday but a chilly northeast wind in many areas made it feel cooler. The wind has shifted 180 degrees to come out of southwest on Tuesday which will trigger a very noticeable warm up.

High temperatures around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will reach the mid and upper 60s and some neighborhoods could reach 70 degrees on Tuesday. It will be the warmest day along the Front Range since just before Halloween last year. Mountain areas will also notice a huge warm up on Tuesday with highs mainly in the 50s.

Wednesday will be even warmer with highs in the 70s in the metro area. The current record for March 27 in Denver is 78 degrees set in 1988. It seems unlikely that record is in jeopardy. Some mountain towns like Steamboat Springs, Glenwood Springs, and Aspen will reach into the 60s!

Thursday will be a day of transition between a large ridge of high pressure responsible for the warm weather and a large low pressure system over the West Coast. As the storm moves east and reaches Colorado Thursday night into Friday, it guarantees a return of cold and wet weather going into the final weekend in March.

High temperatures on Friday will be in the 40s in the metro area and we may not get out of the 30s on Saturday. In terms of precipitation, we have a good chance for rain Thursday night into Friday morning that will likely change into snow for at least areas above 5,500 feet by around Noon Friday. Saturday looks mainly dry at the time.