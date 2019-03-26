CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at The ViewHouse Centennial on Monday for Xfinity Monday Live. The Nuggets are heading back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2013 season.

“It’s kind of surreal,” said Connelly. “It was the first of many goals. We’re trying to maintain home court in a very competitive Western Conference.”

“One of the most underrated parts of our success is continuity,” said Connelly. “In professional sports now there’s such little patience. Skipping steps has kind of become the norm. Part of the reason we’ve had success is continuity and that stems from the Kronkes.”

The Nuggets have 10 regular season games remaining including a game Tuesday night at home against the Detroit Pistons.