ARAPAHOE AND DOUGLAS COUNTIES (CBS4) – Two of Colorado’s most popular state parks will be available for boaters after a delayed closure due to ice.

Chatfield State Park opened Tuesday, and Cherry Creek State Park opens at 6:00 a.m. Thursday to boaters, ending an elongated closure because of ice on the reservoirs.

“This is the latest our two parks have opened in a long time, Assistant Park Manager Kris Wahlers said in a release. “We haven’t seen a winter that intense for a long time.”

Both parks are currently undergoing spawn operations for walleye, so anglers are asked to stay 100 feet away from the spawning nets through the middle of April.

At Chatfield, only the western boat ramps will initially be open due to the ongoing storage allocation project. Boaters are asked to access the park from the west entrance along Wadsworth. All motorized vehicles and trailered vessels will be required to have an inspection for what’s called “Aquatic Nuisance Species.” Those inspection stations will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. seven days a week.