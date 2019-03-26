



Authorities in Summit County want to make sure everyone is buckling up. The Colorado Department of Transportation is starting its “Click It or Ticket” seat belt enforcement campaign.

The statewide seat belt use rate is 86 percent, whereas the national average is 90 percent. In Summit County, that percentage is up to 87 in 2018 from the previous year.

CDOT says five of the six counties with the lowest seat belt usage rates are rural which includes Summit County.

Those rural counties are:

Cheyenne (65 percent)

Delta (75 percent)

La Plata (76 percent)

Montezuma and Chaffee (77 percent)

The agency partnered with St. Anthony Summit Medical Center and the Summit County Public Health to raise awareness on Tuesday.

Authorities say 215 people died last year because they were not wearing their seat belts in 2018. In 2017, 70 people died because they hadn’t buckled up.

LINK: CDOT Traffic Safety Reporting Portal