



Thousands of people in the City and County of Boulder with active warrants for their arrest will have an opportunity to wipe them away.

“For whatever reason people don’t make it to court, and they fail to appear. When someone fails to appear even on a minor case a warrant will be issued,” said Assistant City Attorney Christopher Reynolds.

Right now, Reynolds says they have more than 1,500 of those active warrants, the county has another 800.

“Those warrants may be causing them difficulties in their life, difficulties getting a job, finding housing, qualifying for different government services,” said Adrian VanNice, a spokeswoman for the Boulder District Attorney’s Office.

Now they want to help by offering a warrant forgiveness program for those who qualify.

“We are looking at those lower level, non-violent, misdemeanor offenses,” she said.

While the program offers opportunity to those in a tough spot, it’s also less expensive and the city and county will use fewer resources.

“It’s basically a way to remove the fear of arrest,” Reynolds said.

For many, that fear keeps them from entering a courthouse… putting a pause on cases that might not be far from a resolution.

“The idea is not to have the case go away. The idea is to resolve the case or get the case moving, to get it back on track a fresh start if you will,” VanNice said.

The one day event is going to be held Saturday, April 13. Anyone who thinks they may be eligible can show up at the Boulder County Justice Center between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

For more information about the DA’s eligibility guidelines you can visit their website at www.bouldercounty.org/district-Attorney or call 303-441-3700.