VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Meet Cowgirl! Vail Mountain’s newest ski patrol dog.
(credit: Big Mountain Creative)
She had her first day on the job on Sunday, and seemed pretty worn out from it.
But the team is excited to welcome her to the family and to train her.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s