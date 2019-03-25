  • CBS4On Air

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Meet Cowgirl! Vail Mountain’s newest ski patrol dog.

(credit: Big Mountain Creative)

(credit: Big Mountain Creative)

She had her first day on the job on Sunday, and seemed pretty worn out from it.

(credit: Big Mountain Creative)

But the team is excited to welcome her to the family and to train her.

(credit: Big Mountain Creative)

