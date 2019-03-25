  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMMan with a Plan
    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMCBS News Special/The Mueller Report: A Turning Point
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Clarence Moses-El, Colorado Attorney General, Colorado Exoneration Act, Phil Weiser


DENVER (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Denver authorities filed by a man who spent 28 years in prison for a rape conviction that was later overturned.

Judge Marcia Krieger ruled Monday that Clarence Moses-EL had not shown that the city and various former officials prosecuted him maliciously.

(credit: CBS)

Krieger wrote that Moses-EL’s experience was “horrifyingly unjust” but she said the 2017 lawsuit did not demonstrate a violation of his constitutional rights.

(credit: CBS)

Moses-EL was freed in 2015 after a judge overturned his 1988 conviction on rape and assault charges. Prosecutors retried the case but jurors found him not guilty in 2016.

Colorado’s attorney general announced in February that he would not fight Moses-EL’s claim for $1.9 million under state law granting $70,000 for each year a person is wrongfully held.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s