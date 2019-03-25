



– An Aurora preschooler and his family are asking for helping paying for his “superhero surgery.” Doctors diagnosed Luciano, now 4 years old, with spastic diplegia in January 2018.

The lifelong condition is a type of cerebral palsy that stiffens legs, twists knees and ankles inward and can make walking difficult.

Friends and family members are working to raise money for a costly set of surgeries that could keep Luciano from becoming wheelchair bound.

“He’s like, ‘So it’s going to make me as fast as Flash… as strong as Hulk… as brave as Batman,’” said Luciano’s mom, Mercedes Ramirez-Comenero. “And he goes, ‘I got this.’ So we kind of turned it into something positive.”

A specialist in Missouri has approved two operations that could keep him out of his splints and walking on his own, his mom explained.

The surgeries’ cost, however, totals nearly $50,000.

Supporters started an online fundraiser that has so far raised more than $16,000. While holding out hope, Luciano’s family is staying strong.

“I see him so positive and my daughter so positive too. She’s so encouraging to him,” said Ramirez-Comenero.

Insurance, she said, does not cover the cost of the out-of-state surgery, which she felt was the best option for her son.

LINK: GoFundMe for Luciano