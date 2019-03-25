  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora News, Cerebral Palsy, Luciano, Spastic Diplegia


AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– An Aurora preschooler and his family are asking for helping paying for his “superhero surgery.” Doctors diagnosed Luciano, now 4 years old, with spastic diplegia in January 2018.

(credit: CBS)

The lifelong condition is a type of cerebral palsy that stiffens legs, twists knees and ankles inward and can make walking difficult.

(credit: CBS)

Friends and family members are working to raise money for a costly set of surgeries that could keep Luciano from becoming wheelchair bound.

(credit: CBS)

“He’s like, ‘So it’s going to make me as fast as Flash… as strong as Hulk… as brave as Batman,’” said Luciano’s mom, Mercedes Ramirez-Comenero. “And he goes, ‘I got this.’ So we kind of turned it into something positive.”

Mercedes Ramirez-Comenero (credit: CBS)

A specialist in Missouri has approved two operations that could keep him out of his splints and walking on his own, his mom explained.

(credit: CBS)

The surgeries’ cost, however, totals nearly $50,000.

Supporters started an online fundraiser that has so far raised more than $16,000. While holding out hope, Luciano’s family is staying strong.

(credit: CBS)

“I see him so positive and my daughter so positive too. She’s so encouraging to him,” said Ramirez-Comenero.

(credit: CBS)

Insurance, she said, does not cover the cost of the out-of-state surgery, which she felt was the best option for her son.

(credit: CBS)

LINK: GoFundMe for Luciano

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s