By Douglas Hoffacker

DENVER (CBS4)– A weekend of marathon bargaining sessions has produced a contract proposal by King Soopers/City Market. But there’s no indication yet whether union workers like the offer.

The company calls it a tentative agreement.

“This is good news for our associates, customers and communities,” said King Soopers spokesman Adam Williamson.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 posted on its Facebook page Monday morning, “We have secured a final offer. Details and statewide vote dates and locations will be posted soon.”

King Soopers and union leaders have been bargaining since December on a new contract.

The union was prepared to strike after their vote to strike passed earlier this month.

Instead, both sides continued negotiating and a strike date was never scheduled.

Safeway and Albertsons are also negotiating with the UFCW Local 7 on new contracts.

