BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Evan Battey recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double to lift Colorado to a 76-60 win over Norfolk State in the second round of the NIT on Monday night.

Tyler Bey had 17 points and nine rebounds for Colorado (23-12). The Buffaloes have their third-most wins in program history — with all four 23-plus win seasons coming under coach Tad Boyle. D’Shawn Schwartz added 11 points. Daylen Kountz had 10 points for the home team.

Colorado will play at Texas on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

Mastadi Pitt had 14 points for the Spartans (22-14). Nic Thomas added 10 points and nine rebounds. Alex Long had 10 points. Norfolk State made just 10 of 21 free throws.

