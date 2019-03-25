  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Cerah, Denver Zoo, Endangered Species, Orangutan


DENVER (CBS4)– A big celebration at the Denver Zoo for Cerah the Sumatran orangutan. She turned one year old on Monday!

Cerah celebrated with some treats and presents. She is the fourth orangutan to be born at the Denver Zoo.

(credit: CBS)

A lot of visitors stopped by her enclosure to help her celebrate her birthday.

“We were here when she was first born and we’ve watched her grow up and wanted to celebrate with her today,” said visitor Berlin Sandberg.

(credit: CBS)

Sumatran orangutans are classified as critically endangered. Their habitat is constantly being threatened by logging and mining.

LINK: Denver Zoo

