



– A Bowlen family member will join the Broncos management team relatively soon. Brittany Bowlen, daughter of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, is expected to be in the front office within a year.

Broncos’ President and CEO Joe Ellis told reporters of the news at the NFL’s annual meeting in Phoenix.

“I would expect her to return in a senior management position of some sort by the end of the year or within the year I don’t know what the exact date would be,” Ellis said. “It could be December. It could be January. It could be maybe earlier if I had my way,” he said.

Brittany Bowlen received her master’s degree in business administration from Duke in 2018 after graduating from Notre Dame with a degree in finance, working for two years at NFL headquarters and a year with the Broncos as a business analyst.

She and her siblings have been at odds over team ownership.

