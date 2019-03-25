  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police and FBI investigators are looking for a suspect who wore a blonde wig while robbing a bank. They believe the suspect is a black male or female.

The suspect robbed the Vectra Bank on 36th Avenue and Quebec Street on Friday afternoon.

(credit: CBS)

Security cameras captured images of the suspect wearing brown eye glasses, a black long sleeve shirt, tan pants and light-colored gloves.

The suspect is also described as being between 5-foot-2-inches or 5-foot-4-inches tall with a thin build.

(credit: CBS)

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery above they are asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171.

You can also remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 by calling Metro Crimestoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

