



– Adams County is asking the younger generation to help on election day. The county is asking kids to help create a new design for those “I Voted” stickers.

Students can submit their digital or hand-drawn design. There are some rules to the contest. The design must read “I Voted” or “I Voted in Adams County.”

All entrants must live in Adams County.

The winner will receive $200 and a pizza or ice cream party for their class.

LINK: Adams Votes Contest